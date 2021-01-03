Quiztok (QTCON) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

