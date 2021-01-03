QunQun 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $117,135.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. QunQun has a market cap of $1.45 million and $117,135.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $32.15 and $20.33. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00308311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011636 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

