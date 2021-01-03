QunQun (QUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $248,777.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. QunQun has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $248,777.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

