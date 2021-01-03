Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,943,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.