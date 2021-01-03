Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
RXT stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $6,462,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,943,000.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
