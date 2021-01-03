Ragnarok Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $10,714.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.