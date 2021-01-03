Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $922,623.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00251572 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

