Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $2,398.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00121145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00169602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00508579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019426 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

