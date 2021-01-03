Ravencoin (RVN) Hits One Day Volume of $16.91 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ravencoin has a market cap of $110.48 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin's total supply is 7,834,485,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin's official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin's official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

