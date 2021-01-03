RChain (REV) Achieves Market Cap of $9.13 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $222,612.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

