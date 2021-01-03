Rebased (REB2) Trading Up 34.4% This Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $195,182.73 and approximately $4,334.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00124177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00173692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00520252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048099 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

