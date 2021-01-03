RED Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. RED has a total market capitalization of $321,493.63 and $65,128.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00453671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

