RED Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $366,073.80 and $50,164.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00490767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

