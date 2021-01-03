Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

