Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,083.64 or 1.00173274 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.