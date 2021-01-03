ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $44.65 million and approximately $343,669.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.01 or 1.00350090 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008225 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00268038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.00445627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00151683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

