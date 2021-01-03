Reef Price Down 17.8% Today (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Reef has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

