reflect.finance Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $878,630.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

