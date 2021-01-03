Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post $91.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.17 million and the lowest is $90.21 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $367.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.68 million to $368.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $381.63 million, with estimates ranging from $375.86 million to $387.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of RM opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Regional Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Regional Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

