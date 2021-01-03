Remme (REM) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Gate.io. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $218,907.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.02035616 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.