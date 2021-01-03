Ren (REN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.50 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Ren has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, Tidex and UEX. Ren has a total market cap of $297.56 million and approximately $81.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

