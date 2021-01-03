renBTC Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $33,155.81 or 1.00556122 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $418.21 million and approximately $40.64 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00549129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00147740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00268657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052439 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,614 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

