Reviewing Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV)

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) and Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Abliva AB (publ) alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Abliva AB (publ) and Urovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Urovant Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

Urovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Urovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urovant Sciences is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Urovant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $10,000.00 3,236.08 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$146.74 million ($4.71) -3.42

Abliva AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Urovant Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Urovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) -4,612.22% -59.07% -53.15% Urovant Sciences N/A -6,363.46% -156.89%

Summary

Abliva AB (publ) beats Urovant Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abliva AB (publ) Company Profile

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Karolinska Institutet, Covance, Patheon, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome. It is also developing URO-902, a gene therapy for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. Urovant Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Abliva AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abliva AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.