Reviewing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -4.32% -0.23% -0.04% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

74.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adient and Proliance International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 3 7 0 2.42 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Proliance International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adient and Proliance International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $12.67 billion 0.26 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -869.25 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proliance International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

Volatility and Risk

Adient has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its share price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proliance International beats Adient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

