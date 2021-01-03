Reviewing Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) & Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 4,226.73 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -10.73 Neuralstem $260,000.00 7.11 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -32.23% -28.02% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.11, indicating a potential upside of 113.20%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Neuralstem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company has collaboration agreements with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.