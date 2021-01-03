Reviewing Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.24 $149.24 million $2.74 14.70 Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 4.10 $194.45 million $2.68 13.40

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 18.15% 1.63% Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.86%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Columbia Banking System on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.