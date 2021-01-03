Reviewing Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) & Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -75.45% -49.88% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Searchlight Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.04%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.84 $11.59 million $0.20 40.15

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Resources.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Searchlight Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project consisting of 2 mineral claims covering an area of 5,644.7 hectares located in Saskatchewan; and the English Bay property covering an area of 3,140 hectares located in the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

