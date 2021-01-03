REVV Price Up 36.4% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One REVV token can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $13.71 million and $1.65 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,974,514 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

