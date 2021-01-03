ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $146,851.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.14 or 0.02031422 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.