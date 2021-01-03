Ruff (RUFF) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $5.78 million and $580,043.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00272465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.96 or 0.02015938 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

