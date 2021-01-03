SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Up 2.4% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $352,694.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $18.75 or 0.00056438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

