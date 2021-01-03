SAFE DEAL (SFD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $385,685.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $18.85 or 0.00057128 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $385,685.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00170417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00509216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00268592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019689 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.