Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $419,361.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00428194 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

