Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $115,070.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

