SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $689,661.14 and $157.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,245.98 or 1.00048624 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008081 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018298 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00463194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00144628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039418 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

