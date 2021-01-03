SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $232,874.42 and approximately $1.30 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00248941 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,056,803 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

