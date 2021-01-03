Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 253.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 482,222 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,692,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

