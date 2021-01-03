ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $19,810.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,368,283 coins and its circulating supply is 31,684,672 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.