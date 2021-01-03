Scrypta 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $226,497.12 and $65.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00248941 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,280,789 coins and its circulating supply is 15,480,789 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

