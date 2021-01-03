Scrypta (LYRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $66.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 78.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $227,126.50 and $66.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00276151 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,280,789 coins and its circulating supply is 15,480,789 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

