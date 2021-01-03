Secret Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Secret has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $973,170.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00268944 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042149 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.88 or 0.01190114 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.