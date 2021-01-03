Secret Price Hits $0.55 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and $1.05 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00282829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039075 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.13 or 0.01291848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001753 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

