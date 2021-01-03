Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $903,814.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $18.42 million and $903,814.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00125328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00543603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00145396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00267926 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051843 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

