Sentinel (SENT) Price Tops $0.0052

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $68,551.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

