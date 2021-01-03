SHIELD Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $172,437.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.45 or 0.03080081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00490767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.01306137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00422288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00189544 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

