Shivom (OMX) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

