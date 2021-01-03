SIBCoin Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $376,570.33 and approximately $2,564.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.87 or 0.03085566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00492179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.01305313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00423221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00189175 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,895,567 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars.

