SIBCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,260.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $386,444.12 and approximately $2,260.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,988.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $895.87 or 0.02715696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00453470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.01176720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00402519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00177681 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,894,374 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

