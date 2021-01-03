Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

LWSCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.