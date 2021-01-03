Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

