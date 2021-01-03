Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,022,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SIG stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

